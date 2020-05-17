Iran supports continued alignment of all Afghan groups: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate phone conversations with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah and welcomed the progress made in the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister further voiced Iran’s readiness to support the continued alignment of all Afghan groups.

Today, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi also welcomed the accord reached between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah and expressed Iran’s readiness to assist in the process of inter-Afghan political talks and the continued alignment of Afghan groups, including the Taliban.

After months of conflict over the Afghan presidential election, a political agreement was signed on Sunday between President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in an effort to end the crisis.

Under the agreement, Abdullah will chair the High Reconciliation Council, which has five deputies and have an independent budget along with specific powers. Moreover, He will retain a right to introduce 50 percent of the government's cabinet.

The agreement states that Afghanistan's 34 governors will be appointed on the basis of mutual agreement and that any change, adjustment, or removal of individuals from important government positions will be conducted due to proper reasons.

Afghanistan Election Commission declared Ashraf Ghani president on Jan. 20, 2020 which was later rejected by Abdullah.

On March 9, Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah held simultaneous inauguration ceremonies at the presidential and Sepidar palaces with their supporters, effectively giving Afghanistan two presidents and a parallel government that created the crisis.

