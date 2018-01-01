ISIL militants killed in eastern Afghan air raid attack 

KABUL, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Five militants from ISIL group were killed in an airstrike in eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, the command of Special Forces said Monday.

As a result of an airstrike launched by Afghan Special Operation Forces in district Dih Bala, Nangarhar province on Sunday evening, five terrorists from ISIL died and two ISIL fighters wounded, Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan (MoD-OCGA) said in a statement.

Afghan security forces and the NATO-led coalition troops have beefed up security operations and airstrikes against militants as the war-weary people are facing upsurges in attacks by Taliban and ISIL militants across the country.

The ISIL group, which emerged in Nangarhar in early 2015, has yet to make comments on the report.

XINHUA/MNA