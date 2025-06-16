Iranian missiles rain on Israel/ Tel Aviv fails to intercept

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security with hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired a massive barrage of drones and missiles toward occupied territories of Palestine on Monday morning. Here you can find the latest updates on the Iranian retaliatory operation called Operation True Promise III.
TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Iranian armed forces fired a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Monday morning in retaliation for the Zionists' brutal aggression against the country.
