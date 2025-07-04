Mourning procession of Day of al-Abbas in Zanjan

The famous gathering or mourning procession of Great Hoseiniyah of Zanjan is annually participated by almost 500,000 mourners on the Day of al-Abbas who walks a distance of more than 2 kilometers from Great Husseiniya towards the Imamzadeh Seyyed Ibrahim to display their lamentation for the Shiite Imams, especially Imam Hussein (AS).

In this mourning procession which takes place from mid-day prayer to noon prayer, mourners in black attire show their sorrow by beating their chests in mourning to the tune of beating drums and rehearsing sad poems alongside the Maddah (eulogist) who sings the sad poems with a specific rhythm about Karbala incidents, and Imam Hussein (AS).