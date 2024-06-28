Photo 28 June 2024 - 18:00 Download photos By: Majid Dehganizadeh Presidential election process in Yazd TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The people of Yazd are casting their votes at the polling stations on Friday. Tags Iran Election Iran presidential elections 2024 Related News Voting process underway in Rasht Alborz people casting ballots for presidential election Polling station in Gorgan Voting underway in Neyshabur Bandar Abbas residents vote in 14th presidential election 14th presidential election in Zanjan
