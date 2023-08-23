National Doctors' Day commemorated at Avicenna's tomb

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Abu Ali Sina, known in the West as Avicenna, a commemoration ceremony was held at his tomb in Iran's Hamedan.

Iran marks August 23, the birth anniversary of Abu Ali Sina as National Doctors' Day.

Ibn Sīnā known as Avicenna (980-1037) was a Persian physician and is considered the most famous and influential philosopher and scientist of the medieval Islamic world.

Iranians also mark National Doctors' Day on August 23 to pay tribute to all the efforts made by Avicenna in his time. He was particularly renowned for his contributions to the fields of philosophy and medicine.