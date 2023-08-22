National Doctors' Day commemorated in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – The National Doctors' Day has been commemorated on Tuesday morning in Tehran in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iranians mark National Doctors' Day on August 22 to pay tribute to all the efforts made by Abu Ali Sina, known in the West as Avicenna, in his time. He was particularly renowned for his contributions to the fields of philosophy and medicine.

The national day of Avicenna, the prominent Persian philosopher and physician is marked annually on August 23.