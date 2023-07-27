Huge crowds hold annual Tasu'a mourning ceremony in Zanjan

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Hundreds of thousands of people held a huge mourning ceremony in the Iranian city of Zanjan on Wednesday in commemoration of the martyrs of the Battle of Karbala.

The people have gathered in the Great Husseiniya of Zanjan to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions, slain in 680 CE at Karbala in modern-day Iraq.

The Husseiniya is world-famous for hosting a large gathering on the eighth day of Muharram, known as the Day of al-Abbas, which is specifically allocated to Al-Abbas ibn Ali whose martyrdom was the symbol of loyalty in the battle of Karbala.