TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – The mourning ceremony of Sham-i-Ghariban was held in the holy shrine of Fatemeh Masumeh (SA) in the city of Qom on Friday night.

Sham-i-Ghariban (The Evening of Strangers) refers to the evening (time of sunset) of the Muharram 10 (i.e., the Day of 'Ashura). On this night, Shias mourn and lament the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and the tribulations and tragedies that befell the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).