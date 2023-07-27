Shia Muslims visit Karbala for Muharram ceremonies

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Muharram mourning ceremonies are held in the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Karbala City of Iraq.

Millions of Shia Muslims from around the world hold mourning ceremonies during the first 10 days of Muharram to remember Imam Hussein (AS).

The third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), and his 72 companions, were all martyred after fighting thousands of troops of the ruling tyrant of the time, caliph Yazid I, in Iraq's Karbala desert in 680 AD.

During the ceremonies, eulogists recite the events of the Battle of Karbala and Islamic scholars elaborate on the underlying messages of Imam Hussein's stance against tyranny.