TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Choghakhor Wetland in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province is hosting migratory birds during the winter. Choghakhor is considered as one of the most important habitats for the endemic Zagros pupfish, aka Aphanius vladykovi.
