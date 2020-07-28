ASTARA, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Estil Lagoon of Astara, Known as Lagoon of Floating Trees, is an attraction of the northern Gilan province located near Astara.

It is considered a home to rare animal species.

The ecotourist significance of this lagoon is doubled by its closeness to the road, diversity of natural views like mountains, forests, farms, and lands.

The western side of the lagoon is covered by forest and its eastern side contains floating alder trees which have created an interesting view and a relaxation place for travelers in spring and summer.