Migratory birds depart from Miankaleh sanctuary

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – As the last days of winter are passing, migratory birds are departing from their seasonal sanctuary in the Miankaleh peninsula in Mazandaran province, northern Iran.

Miankaleh is a narrow and long peninsula situated in the extreme southeastern part of the Caspian Sea. It is spread over 68,800 hectares. Its wetland is a wildlife sanctuary and hosts a number of endangered species, particularly aquatic migratory birds who arrive at the site for laying eggs.

Miankaleh Peninsula was registered in 1969 as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. In 1979, the peninsula was declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO.

The biosphere reserve’s ecological importance is highlighted by its hosting of 250,000 migratory birds, including pelican, flamingo, graylag and white-fronted geese, swan, red-breasted merganser and the white-headed duck, in winters.