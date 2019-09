MASHHAD, Sep. 02 (MNA) – The traditional ritual of “Salat” (meaning 'calling' or 'inviting') was held at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad on Sunday.

The tradition dates back to more than 300 years ago, in which eulogists of the Household of the Holy Prophet recite the concept of mourning for the Third Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Hussain (PBUH) on the first day of Muharram and inviting people to take part in the mourning ceremony.