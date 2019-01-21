Iran, Pakistan cargo train service resumed

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MAN) – Pakistan and Iran train services have been restored after completing the rescue activities here on Sun.

According to the Railway sources, three days back the cargo train was de-tracked due to failing and engine resulting around 100 feet railway track was damaged in this incident. After a hectic effort of Railway department with several labor workers the service of Railway reopened and track reconstructed in a short time period.

The train contained sulfur heading from Iran’s Mirjaveh to Pakistan’s Quetta (capital of Baluchistan province of Pakistan) that suffered an accident, in which, nine wagons were derailed due to the technical problems in its locomotive engine.

This rail line was restored at the unflinching efforts of Pakistani workers and experts of rail industry, so that the transit of freight train from Iran rail line to Pakistan was resumed.

Given the fact that Iran and Pakistan enjoy high economic potentials, increasing trade volume exchanged between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan in various sectors can be an effective step to improve the situation in the region.

Earlier, Pakistani railways minister announced that Pakistan’s Quetta and Iran’s Taftan railways would be constructed in very near future according to the international standards and this rail line will be connected to Iran’s rail network.

