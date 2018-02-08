پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Thu 8 February 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Fajr Intl. Festival of Visual Arts expo
TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – The exhibition of Fajr International Festival of Visual Arts was held at ECO Cultural Institute (ECI).
By: Iman Hamikhah
2018-02-08 13:23
Related News
9th Fadjr Intl. Festival of Visual Arts
Fajr Intl. Festival of Visual Arts opens
Opening ceremony of Fajr Intl. Festival of Visual Arts
Festival of Visual Arts holds closing ceremony
Tags
ECO Cultural Institute (ECI)
Fajr International Festival of Visual Arts
International Exhibition