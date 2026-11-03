  1. Politics
Nov 3, 2026, 7:04 AM

Iran captures two US MQM-170 drones over Qeshm Island

Iran captures two US MQM-170 drones over Qeshm Island

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones were grounded over southern Qeshm Island by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Aerospace Force's advanced electronic warfare systems.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones were grounded over southern Qeshm Island by advanced electronic warfare systems of its Aerospace Force.

With these two, the number of US drones of this type captured by the IRGC has reached four, the statement said.

It said the aggressor US enemy once again failed to achieve its objectives through the use of these drones, adding another page of defeat to the record of Brad Cooper, the terrorist commander of CENTCOM

MNA 

News ID 249118

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