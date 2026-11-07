Iran stresses legitimate right to defend natl. sovereignty

In a post on his X account regarding the diplomatic efforts and movements of the recent days, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Over the past 48 hours, in separate telephone conversations with 12 of my counterparts from Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Cyprus, Turkey, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Iraq, and Pakistan, we reviewed and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, as well as the consequences of the escalatory measures taken by the United States and the Zionist regime.”

He reaffirmed Iran’s legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and national security, as well as the necessity of establishing regional security arrangements free from the interference of extra-regional powers.

Outlining the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized the necessity of respecting the national sovereignty of states, halting aggression and threats, refraining from destructive foreign interference, and the responsibility of regional countries to prevent the spread of insecurity.

During the separate phone call, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and national security, as well as the necessity of establishing regional security arrangements free from the interference of extra-regional powers.

MNA/ 7002537