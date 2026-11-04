Iran to hold an exhibition for showcasing AI achievements: VP

Speaking on the sidelines of organizing 2026 Technology Olympics at Pardis Technology Park on Wednesday, the vice president stated that President Pezeshkian, ministers, deputies of ministers, director generals, parliamentarians and governor generals, as decisionmakers, will take part in the exhibition and will be familiarized with the latest achievements in the field of the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In light of the President Pezeshkian’s visit to this exhibition, it has been decided that up to 40 products across various fields will be showcased, he said, adding, “The objective is to highlight the products developed by the country in the field of artificial intelligence over the past two years, and the progress achieved.”

AI assistants designed for specific devices are also being showcased at this exhibition, and following the event, the second phase of AI assistant development will begin, he added.

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