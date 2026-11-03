Iran rejects diplomacy that is based on coersion, blackmail

Speaking at an event titled “Confronting the United States: Baghaei described Iran’s nuclear case as “the biggest and most costly lie of the century,” saying it had become the basis for imposing extensive pressure on the Iranian people. According to Baghaei, allegations that Iran’s nuclear program has deviated from its peaceful course continue to be repeated in US foreign policy in line with the interests of the Israeli regime, despite the absence of any evidence to support them.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that understanding the nature and depth of disagreements with the United States should not be interpreted as closing the door to political engagement or abandoning diplomatic efforts. He said diplomacy is an effective and essential tool that should be pursued alongside defense capabilities and through a prudent approach to safeguard national interests.

Baghaei also highlighted the link between political and defense efforts, describing diplomacy as complementary to capabilities on the ground. He said political and military efforts should work together to protect Iran’s national interests.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei criticized the United States for its continued support of violations of peoples’ right to self-determination, saying Washington had become a symbol of contradiction in this regard.

MNA