  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2026, 10:32 AM

Saudi official says;

Iran, Mecca Defence Alliance states to hold talks today

Iran, Mecca Defence Alliance states to hold talks today

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) –Rayed Krimly, a Saudi Arabian diplomat, has confirmed that members of the Mecca Defence Alliance will meet with Iranian officials in Tehran today.

In a post on X, Krimly said the representatives of the Mecca Defence Alliance will be meeting with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei.

“The visit comes as part of the continued efforts by the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement countries for de-escalation between parties involved in the ongoing crisis, and promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions, in support of the mediation efforts carried out by the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he wrote.

“The visit underscores the pivotal role of Makkah Joint Defense Agreement countries in reinforcing regional security and stability, and working with all countries in the region to achieve that goal.”

MNA

News ID 248926

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