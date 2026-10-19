Iran will defend itself under any circumstances

Abdollahi, who also commands the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Iran would defend itself under any circumstances, whether its territorial integrity was threatened or an attack sought to undermine the Islamic Republic.

Criticizing U.S. policies, he said Washington was no longer as powerful as it once claimed to be, describing the United States as being in a period of decline.

Addressing Trump’s repeated threats, the Iranian military chief said the United States had already done everything it could but had failed to achieve its goals. He added that Washington would not be able to achieve them in the future either.

Abdollahi also attributed Iran’s domestic unity to divine support, the people’s steadfastness and the government’s efforts, emphasizing the role of national solidarity in strengthening the country.

MNA