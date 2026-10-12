Pezeshkian attends university Academic Year opening ceremony

Prior to attending the ceremony, President Pezeshkian inaugurated an exhibition showcasing selected works from the seventh edition of the "Incidents and Disasters" Photography Contest entitled "Standing Firm for Iran", special of the Third Imposed War [Ramadan War].

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi, the head of the Leader’s Office, a number of university chancellors as well as the university students.

During the ceremony, Pezeshkian first commemorated the name and memory of schoolchildren martyred in Minab Elementary School following the US and Israeli attack on February 28, noted, “I believe that finding a way out of the current situation is possible through the efforts of academics and university students.”

Scientists and scholars are striving to acquire knowledge and capability to overcome these challenges, he said, adding, “We believe in this issue that if cooperation and interaction is established among all pillars of the government and elites of the country, many of problems will be resolved in the best possible way.”

MA/IRN 86290077