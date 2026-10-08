Yemen strikes Riyadh airport with ballistic missile

In his latest press statement, Yahya Saree, spokesman for Yemen's armed forces, said a Saudi enemy aircraft was downed with an appropriate weapon while carrying out hostile actions in the skies over Taiz province.

The statement also said that King Khalid airport in Riyadh was targeted with a ballistic missile, in continuation of the retaliatory responses of Yemen's armed forces to Saudi aggressors' attacks on Yemeni territory. The missile struck its target precisely and led to disruption of activity at the airport.

Saree said, "For the last time, we warn all international airline companies about the consequences of continuing their flights in Saudi Arabia's airspace."

Yemen's armed forces stressed that the Saudi enemy's airspace, with the exception of the skies over the holy areas of Mecca and Medina, has become a scene of military operations.

MNA