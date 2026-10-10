Planning ongoing to export 250 tons of dates to neighbors

Caretaker of Agricultural Jihad Department of Bandar Khamir, Hormozgan province, has announced the start of export of produced dates in Ruydar County to the neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Turkey and Oman.

Abdollah Ahmadzadeh pointed to the production capacity and the quality of the dates in Ruydar District, emphasizing that the quality dates in various species [Khaniri, Zahedi and Mazafati] would be exported to the neighboring Afghanistan in the very near future.

Referring to the plan to develop exports markets for the dates produced in the region, Ahmadzadeh stated, “Export of fresh dates to the countries, including Turkey and Oman, is on the agenda.

Once this plan is implemented, the total export of fresh dates to the lucrative markets in Turkey and Oman will reach 250 tons at large.

Developing the export of Ruydar Area’s dates can help showcase the region's agricultural potential in international markets, expand sales markets, increase the product's value-added, and support date producers.

MA/ 6973035