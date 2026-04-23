  1. Politics
Apr 23, 2026, 9:38 PM

US ships dare not approach Hormuz Strait: Ejei

US ships dare not approach Hormuz Strait: Ejei

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Iran's judiciary chief said Wednesday that U.S. warships no longer dare approach the Strait of Hormuz after witnessing what occurred to two advanced destroyers.

In a social media post, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei praised the armed forces’ show of power in the strategic waterway and noted that three vessels were subjected to law enforcement there on Tuesday.

He said the Americans had seen what befell the Murphy and Patterson — two destroyers he described as supposedly advanced — and now lacked the courage to enter the strait.

The IRGC’s swarm fleet, with fast-attack craft and loitering munitions, is lying in wait inside sea caves on Farur Island to overwhelm and destroy any intruding U.S. warships through saturation air defense, he added. 

MNA 

News ID 243911

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