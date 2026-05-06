Iran, US nearing to ink one-page MoU to end war: report

Iran and the United States neared to sign a one-page memorandum of understanding with Iran to end the war, Reuters news agency quoted Pakistani sources as saying.

Earlier, the Axios website had also claimed, citing American officials, that the United States and Iran were approaching a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for negotiations.

In recent days, the United States, as part of a plan called Project Freedom, intended to violate the ceasefire with Iran and invade Iran's security zone in the Strait of Hormuz. The reaction of the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces caused Washington to back down from its position.

MNA/6822013