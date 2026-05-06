  1. Politics
May 6, 2026, 9:22 AM

Two ships carrying US troops targeted in Strait of Hormuz

Two ships carrying US troops targeted in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Two vessels carrying US military personnel were attacked while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.

The ships came under Iranian fire, NBC said, citing U.S. officials, without providing details on damage or casualties. The UK Maritime Trade Operations described the strait as the most dangerous point on the globe.

The Iranian officials are yet to comment on this issue.

This is while US President Donald Trump has announced a temporary suspension of the so-called "Freedom Project" in the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran's firm warnings to Washington and the plan's failure to achieve its stated objectives. 

The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, handles roughly one-fifth of global oil trade and has been a focal point of rising tensions.

MNA

News ID 244251

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