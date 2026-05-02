World to be awakened against Epstein Front: IRGC Navy

In a post on its X account on Saturday, IRGC’s Nacy Command wrote, “The passengers of Sumud Flotilla moving towards the Gaza Strip and also soldiers of the Strait of Hormuz will awaken the world against the Epstein Front.”

It comes after the Israeli regime previously announced that its operation to intercept the ships of the Sumud flotilla, which was bound for Gaza, had concluded, and that 175 activists on board had been transferred to the occupied territories.

The Israeli army had also earlier reported the seizure of 21 out of 58 vessels belonging to the Sumud flotilla, warning that action against the remaining ships would begin soon unless they changed course and turned back.

The Sumud Flotilla stated in a statement that thirty-one activists were wounded in the Israeli regime’s attack on the Sumud Flotilla, which was traveling through international waters in the Mediterranean Sea toward the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid and break the blockade.

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