Iran committed to strengthening trust with southern neighbors

"We are in Muscat for an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman—FM Araghchi’s first to the region following the recent U.S.-Israeli aggression, which has impacted the broader region," Baghaei wrote on an X post on Saturday night.

He stressed that Iran continues to place great importance on its relations with Persian Gulf states and remains committed to strengthening mutual trust and constructive cooperation.

"The Oman–Iran relationship stands as a testament to Iran’s genuine pursuance of respectful and mutually beneficial relations with its neighbors in the South," Baghaei emphasized.

MNA