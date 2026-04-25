Significant portion of Iran missile power yet to be deployed

Spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Defense, made the remarks on Saturday, praising the current high level of the country's defensive and retaliatory readiness, despite its heavy engagement until April 7 against all-out unlawful aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime.

He noted how, throughout the aggression and as part of their retaliatory operations, the country's Armed Forces maintained dominance over the skies of the occupied territories, Press TV reported.

The official hailed that the weapons currently being manufactured nationwide enjoyed a thoroughly indigenous production line.

"This capacity is the result of more than 25 years of investment and preparation in the defense industry, to the extent that even if some facilities are damaged, the process of production and support continues across the country’s geographical expanse," he added.

"In this process, around 9,000 companies are cooperating with the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense."

Talaei-Nik said the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has closed to all traffic in retaliation for the continuation of an illegal American blockade, "has become a lever of control for realizing the demands of the Iranian nation."

Exercising the closure, the Armed Forces have so far made enemy forces retreat in the Gulf of Oman on repeated occasions by implementing smart and thorough control over the chokehold, he stated.

The spokesman, meanwhile, commended the millions-strong widespread rallies that have been staged nationwide in support of the country's Islamic establishment as a "social miracle."

He noted that more than 30 million people had so far registered with a countrywide campaign voicing readiness to stand strongly in defense of the nation in the face of the adversaries.

This, he said, represents an unprecedented example of mass mobilization in the world that has thwarted the enemies' efforts at dividing the nation's ranks.

MNA