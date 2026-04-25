Iran UN mission slams US seizure of dialysis supply ship

“The US attack and illegal seizure of Iran’s commercial vessel ‘Touska’, and the taking of its crew hostage on 19 April in the Sea of Oman—while carrying critical dialysis supplies and medical equipment—constitutes a flagrant breach of international law, including the peremptory prohibition of aggression, human rights and the right to life,” Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations said on Friday.

The mission warned that “this coercive and unlawful act endangers lives, undermines freedom of navigation, and places vulnerable patients at grave risk.”

The statement called for holding the perpetrators accountable.

Earlier this week, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations formally requested that the world body compel the United States to release the Iranian commercial vessel Toska, its crew, their families, and all affected individuals immediately and unconditionally.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council on Tuesday, Amir Saeed Iravani drew "urgent attention to the continued international violations committed by the United States against the Islamic Republic, including the deliberate targeting of Iranian commercial vessels."

Iravani described the incident involving Touska in detail, noting how American forces had seized the vessel in the Sea of Oman near the Iranian coastline a day earlier in "a hostile and illegal attack."

"This attack involved coercion, intimidation, and reckless endangerment of the lives of the ship’s crew and their families," he added.

"The deliberate intimidation and psychological terror inflicted on the crew and their families further aggravate the severity of this act. Such conduct amounts to maritime piracy and represents a dangerous escalation that severely threatens the safety and security of vital shipping routes."

Iravani noted further that the attack, which meets all the hallmarks of aggression as pointed out in a relevant UN General Assembly resolution, also constitutes a violation of a ceasefire that was announced by US President Donald Trump on April 7.

"This action poses a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, further destabilizing an already fragile situation."

MNA