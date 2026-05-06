https://en.mehrnews.com/news/244260/ May 6, 2026, 12:10 PM News ID 244260 Video Video May 6, 2026, 12:10 PM VIDEO: Myriads of Orthodox Jews protest Israeli policies TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Thousands of Orthodox Jews gathered in New York to protest Israel policies. Download 6 MB News ID 244260 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News Settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Quds Israel main suspect of attacks on Jews in Australia VIDEO: European citizens’ rally against US-Israel war on Iran VIDEO: A man climbs to top of bridge to protest war on Iran Brits protest US use of UK bases against Iran Tags Anti-Zionist Jews Public Protests Protest Rally
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