  1. Video
May 6, 2026, 12:10 PM

VIDEO: Myriads of Orthodox Jews protest Israeli policies

VIDEO: Myriads of Orthodox Jews protest Israeli policies

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Thousands of Orthodox Jews gathered in New York to protest Israel policies.

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News ID 244260
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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