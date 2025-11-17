"We won't allow one iota of Lebanon soil to be taken away"

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech to the memorial service commemorating the great media figure Hajj Mohammad Afif on Monday.

According to Mehr News Agency, at the beginning of his speech, he pointed to the outstanding characteristic of martyred Hezbollah commander, stating that Haj Mohammad Afif was a powerful writer and orator, possessing a vast store of culture, awareness, sound judgment, and a straight path.

After the martyrdom of the master of the Umma martyrs, martyr Afif suggested holding several press conferences to provide clarifications on matters for which the Secretary-General’s speeches are insufficient, Naim Qassem noted.

"Haj Mohammad Afif was a committed media figure on the Islamic level, on the political level, and on the level of the resistance approach," he said, adding, “Mohammad Afif was also a model of reliable analysis and accurate reporting, and played an important role in clarifying the concepts of resistance accurately.”

"The enemy assassinated journalists because they had a real impact in highlighting the truth about the battle, presenting facts and realities, and confronting the media of tyrants and criminals," Hezbollah chief underscored.

“What is happening today in Lebanon is not a failure to implement the ceasefire agreement, but rather a blatant and preemptive aggression aimed at controlling Lebanon and stripping it of its power—all types of power it possesses, militarily, economically, and politically. They want to control Lebanon,” he continued.

“The government is responsible for thinking about the Lebanese state and its institutions; it is responsible for developing programs to confront this aggression so that we can face it,” Naim Qassem added.

"The great tutelage over Lebanon is a very serious danger, as this tutelage does not work for the stability of Lebanon," he opined.

“If you want to know the biggest calamities in Lebanon, look for America, for America is the calamity and it is the one doing this,” the Hezbollah chief continued.

“I advise the government, the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, and all those who are concerned to stop the measures that pressure not only Hezbollah and its supporters, but also all the Lebanese people,” he emphasized.

“Stop obstructing the parliament because there is no justification for this obstruction,” the Sheikh warned.

“The (Political) attack on Speaker Berri is a heinous attack and has no justification other than to facilitate control by invoking foreign guardianship,” Qassem added.

Hezbollah chief stated that independence means rejecting being a vassal state for any foreign power, adding, “We won’t allow even an inch of Lebanon to be taken away.”

Elsewhere in his speech, the Hezbollah leader referred to the developments in Lebanon, emphasizing, “Lebanon has gained its independence after enduring suffering and hardship. France directly submitted to popular pressure, and Lebanon gained its independence. Independence means liberating the land and opposing submission to foreign powers.” “We do not accept the loss of even a single inch of Lebanese territory. Lebanon must be free and independent with dignity, and free from any foreign guardianship.”

"Resistance is an action to expel the occupier and is carried out against the Israeli enemy, he said, adding, “If we are united, the occupiers will leave our land and we can stop the aggression and free the prisoners and we will not be divided and divided.”

“What is happening in Lebanon is a clear aggression and an initial act of occupation. This aggression is unacceptable to everyone; the UNIFIL and Lebanese army. The presence of the occupying regime in southern Lebanon is not acceptable. The Lebanese government, with all its institutions, has to prepare plans to stand against this aggression,” he underscored.

Hezbollah chief further stated that independence means rejecting being a vassal state for any foreign power, stressing, “We won’t allow even an inch of Lebanon to be taken away.”

MNA