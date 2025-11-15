Iran security forces seize huge shipment of narcotics in SE

Iran's Intelligence Ministry busts massive 2 ton shipment of crystal meth disguised as powder laundry detergent in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

Mehdi Shamsabadi, the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor of Zahedan, the capital of the Sistan and Baluchistan Province, announced the discovery of approximately massive 2 ton shipment of crystal meth by Iranian security and intelligence forces in the province.

The judicial official said that the illegal drugs were wrapped in detergents when they were discovered by the intelligence forces.

The prosecutor said that the two suspects who were carrying the drug shipment into the country were arrested, while efforts are underway to arrest the ringleaders connected to these suspects.

