Iran releases first Hebrew documentary about war (+VIDEO)

According to Tasnim, the documentary marks a historic milestone in Iranian media production, as it is the first film made in Hebrew and directly addressed to an Israeli audience.

“Missiles Over Bazan” presents an analytical and evidence-based account of Iran and Israel’s covert confrontation in the field of oil and gas infrastructure, an episode that reportedly altered the course of the conflict and reshaped the regional balance of power.

Through a combination of expert interviews, intelligence data, and visual reconstructions, the film portrays Iran’s strategic rationality, intelligence command, and operational precision in modern warfare.

The production aims to engage Israeli public opinion “from a position of power and reality,” offering a counter-narrative to Western and Israeli media portrayals.

Tasnim described the project as “a new step in Iran’s media approach toward the issue of Israel,” seeking to reveal perspectives and realities that have long remained unseen by Hebrew-speaking audiences.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

