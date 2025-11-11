Why Iranian Saffron is the most valuable spice in world?

Saffron is one of the world’s most prized spices. It comes from the red stigmas of the flower Crocus sativus, and it is valued for its vivid golden‑yellow colour, rich aroma and distinctive flavour.

Although the precise original homeland is debated, many experts place its roots somewhere in ancient Persia/Iran, the eastern Mediterranean or Mesopotamia. In any case, Iran has long been the central country for saffron cultivation.

In Iran, saffron is primarily grown in arid or semi‑arid regions with suitable soils and climate. Key provinces include Khorasan Razavi Province (especially around Torbat‑e Heydarieh, sometimes called the “capital of red gold”), South Khorasan Province and parts of other provinces like Fars Province and Kerman Province.

Quality‑wise, Iranian saffron enjoys a very strong reputation worldwide. The climatic conditions, traditional harvesting (by hand) and processing practices help it deliver rich colour, strong aroma and good flavour.

A closer look at Iranian saffron varieties

Iranian saffron is categorized based on the part of the stigma used and its quality. The main types are:

Super Negin Saffron

Super Negin is the highest quality of Iranian saffron and is renowned globally as the premium grade. This type is distinguished by its long, thick, and unbroken all-red threads, which are meticulously separated from any yellow or white parts. The vibrant, uniform appearance of Super Negin is matched by its exceptional potency. With a coloring strength (Crocin) rating on the ISO scale consistently exceeding 250, it offers the most intense color and aroma of all saffron varieties. To identify genuine Super Negin, look for thick, straight, and untangled threads that are completely free of any yellow style. Due to its superior quality and high aesthetic value, Super Negin is the top choice for luxury markets, high-end restaurants, and the pharmaceutical industry, where both purity and potency are paramount.

Negin Saffron

Negin Saffron is a highly regarded type of Iranian saffron, renowned for striking an exceptional balance between premium quality and competitive value. Unlike the bundled Dasteh, this grade consists of pure, all-red saffron threads that have been expertly processed. While it is similar to Super Negin in its high-grade purity, Negin threads have a slightly more natural and less uniform appearance.

This particular saffron, an Iranian type, is celebrated by culinary professionals and global markets for its impressive potency. Its coloring strength (Crocin) is highly concentrated, with an ISO 3632 standard rating typically ranging from 220 to 250. This means it delivers a vibrant, deep color and a rich, powerful aroma and flavor to any dish. Its outstanding performance and stunning appearance make it a favorite among discerning consumers who demand superior quality without the price of the top-tier Super Negin grade.

Sargol Saffron

Sargol Saffron, which translates to “top of the flower” in English, is a highly popular and pure form of Iranian saffron. This grade consists exclusively of the all-red threads of the saffron flower, with no yellow style attached. While its threads are shorter and more delicate compared to Negin and Super Negin saffron, they offer an equally powerful coloring strength.

Pushal Saffron

Pushal Saffron is a distinct type of Iranian saffron that offers an excellent balance between quality and cost. This grade is easily recognizable as it features the red saffron threads along with a small portion (1-3 mm) of the yellow saffron style attached. It is important to know that the presence of the yellow part is completely natural and does not indicate any lack of quality in the red stigmas themselves.

Dasteh (Bunch) Saffron

Dasteh Saffron, also known as Bunch saffron, is the most complete and authentic form of Iranian saffron. This grade is distinct as it includes the entire thread from the deep red stigma down to the yellow and white saffron style, all tied together in a neat bundle. This type is a testament to traditional harvesting methods, and its authentic, untouched form is highly valued. While the presence of the yellow part means its coloring strength is lower (typically with an ISO 3632 standard rating ranging from 150 to 170), Dasteh offers a pure and unadulterated experience. It is the ideal choice for consumers who appreciate authenticity and the full visual appeal of the saffron thread. Dasteh is a fantastic option for making saffron tea and is a favorite for traditional cooking, where its unique characteristics are highly desired.

Impressive health benefits of saffron

Saffron, often called the “red gold” of spices, is more than just a flavorful and aromatic ingredient. Used for thousands of years in cooking, medicine, and rituals, it also offers a surprising range of health benefits that make it a true treasure of nature.

Antioxidant-rich: Saffron contains compounds like crocin, crocetin, safranal, and kaempferol, which help protect cells from oxidative stress.

Mood enhancer: Studies suggest saffron may help improve mood and reduce symptoms of mild to moderate depression.

Cognitive support: Some research indicates saffron may help memory, learning, and protect against neurodegenerative conditions.

Heart health: Saffron may improve blood circulation and help regulate blood pressure.

Anti-inflammatory: It has compounds that can reduce inflammation in the body.

Digestive aid: Traditionally, saffron is used to support digestion and reduce stomach discomfort.

Menstrual support: Saffron may help relieve menstrual pain and premenstrual syndrome symptoms.

Skin and beauty: Its antioxidants and vitamins can improve skin tone and help protect against sun damage.

Potential cancer support: Early studies suggest saffron compounds may help inhibit the growth of certain cancer cells, though more research is needed.



Iran main supplier of saffron worldwide

On exports, Iran dominates the global saffron trade. For example, in 2022 Iran’s export of saffron was about USD 201.7 million for approximately 215,879 kg.

In the Iranian year ending March 2025, Iran exported around 214,300 kg worth USD 184.7 million. Top buyers include the United Arab Emirates, Spain and China.

In 2021, top exporters of Saffron were Iran ($154,318.37K , 262,974 Kg), Spain ($44,257.98K , 396,417 Kg), European Union ($38,299.91K , 126,841 Kg), United Arab Emirates ($10,290.49K , 107,699 Kg), Greece ($6,110.15K , 30,899 Kg).

Reported by Marzieh Rahmani