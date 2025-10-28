Israeli regime conducts wave of airstrikes on Gaza

According to media in the region, Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out “powerful” attacks in Gaza, citing a statement for his office.

It comes after Netanyahu alleged Hamas committed a “clear violation” of the ceasefire deal. For its part, Gaza’s Government Media Office accused Israel of committing 125 violations of the ceasefire since it came into effect on October 10, including killing 94 Palestinians.

Shortly after the order, Al-Jazeera reported that Israel’s military had launched a series of air strikes on Gaza City after threatening a “powerful” attack.

Al Jazeera reported a spate of gunfire and explosions from Rafah city and later Khan Younis.

Earlier in the day, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, said Israel continues to kill, starve, maim, and displace the people of Gaza despite the three-week-old truce.

MNA