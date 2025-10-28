Aref warns enemies not to even think of attacking Iran again

"We are sure that if the enemies have a bit of reason, they won't dare to plan a new attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran," Aref said in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday.

"Anyway, we must be fully prepared for any act of the enemy's mischief," he also said.

The first vice president also described the people's support as the greatest asset that the government has, stressing preserving national unity.

Referring to the 12-day Israeli-US aggression on the country back in June. Aref said that the Iranian nation came out victorious despite the fact that the opposite side employed all its means, including the most advanced warfare equipment.

