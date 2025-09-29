Iran, Uzbekistan sign MoU on developing cultural cooperation

The agreement was signed by Gholamreza Amirkhani, Head of the National Library and Archives of Iran, during his visit to Tashkent to participate in the “International Expert Forum: The Legacy of a Great Past – The Foundation of an Enlightened Future.”

The Public Relations Department of the National Library and Archives of Iran said in a statement that the MoU was signed in the presence of forum guests and participants. The signing took place during Amirkhani’s attendance at the international conference titled “Brilliant Heritage of the Past – Foundation of a Bright Future,” held in Uzbekistan’s capital.

The event brought together more than 100 researchers and specialists from 20 countries, positioning the Islamic Civilization Center as a key hub for scientific and cultural dialogue on Islamic heritage in Central Asia.

The Islamic Civilization Center of Uzbekistan was established at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Its mission is to preserve, promote, and advance the scientific and civilizational legacy of Islamic nations.

MNA/IRN