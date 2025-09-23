Iranian minister highlights cooperation development with Baku

In a meeting between Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, both sides highlighted significant progress in economic and transport cooperation over the past year.

Sadegh, who co-chairs the Joint Economic Commission, emphasized the expansion of transport and trade relations between the two countries. She noted that following the Iranian president’s visit to Azerbaijan, major advances were achieved in banking facilitation and the launch of direct flights between Tabriz and Baku.

Highlighting the importance of north-south and east-west transit corridors, Sadegh said Iran aims to reach an annual cargo transit of 15 million tons in the North-South corridor. A trilateral meeting with Russia is scheduled next month to review ongoing projects and agreements.

To address transport and customs challenges, a joint working group will be established within a month, with findings to be formalized at the upcoming trilateral meeting.

Regarding infrastructure projects, Sadegh noted that the Kalaleh-Aghband border bridge and terminal are progressing well and are expected to be operational before the Persian New Year.

Other key areas of cooperation include joint oil block development, extension of gas swap agreements with Nakhchivan, and the transit of Russian gas to Iran via Azerbaijan. Sadegh also underscored plans to enhance electricity networks among Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

The Iranian minister announced that the Azerbaijani delegation will visit Shahid Rajaee Port, with the possibility of signing a cooperation memorandum. She also stressed finalizing the preferential trade agreement, which could boost bilateral trade from $650 million to $1 billion annually.

Sadegh concluded by expressing hope for continued bilateral engagement, noting that these efforts will contribute to comprehensive growth and prosperity for both nations.

