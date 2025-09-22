Iran FM, IAEA chief discuss coop. in meeting in New York

In the meeting, which was held at the Iranian mission residence in the United Nations, Araghchi and Grossi reveiwed the latest status of Iran’s interactions with the Agency.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, were also taking part in the meeting.

Referring to Iran’s goodwill and responsible approach regarding the nuclear issue, the Iranian Foreign Minister considered any progress in this field to be dependent on the other parties shouldering responsibility and stopping their excessive demands and abusing the Security Council to exert pressure on Iran.

The IAEA Director General, for his part, praised Iran’s positive approach in interacting with the Agency, especially in terms of the Cairo agreement recently signed between the two sides, stressing the necessity of all relevant parties’ efforts to use diplomatic potential to prevent the escalation of tension.

KI/FNA1758565635291592540