Hamas calls on intl. community and UN to isolate Israel

In a statement on Sunday, the movement called on the international community and the United Nations to isolate Israel and halt all forms of cooperation with it.

Hamas praised this acknowledgment as a significant milestone in affirming the Palestinian people’s claim to their land and holy sites, with aspirations for an independent state capitalized in Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Hamas described the recognition as a "deserved outcome of our people's struggle, steadfastness, and sacrifices" in their ongoing fight for liberation and return.

The movement emphasized that this recognition must be complemented by practical measures, including an immediate cessation of what they termed the “brutal war of genocide” in the Gaza Strip and efforts to counter annexation and Judaization initiatives in the West Bank and Al-Quds.

The movement urged for increased punitive measures against Israel and for its leaders to be held accountable for alleged crimes against humanity.

The statement criticized the Israeli regime for its continued defiance of international laws and humanitarian norms, highlighting "heinous violations" against Palestinians.

Hamas reiterated that the resistance against this occupation is a natural right under international law, urging global support for the Palestinian people's quest for self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

This declaration comes amidst a significant diplomatic climate regarding Palestinian recognition on the international stage, reflecting ongoing tensions in the region.

Announcements from major Western powers and longtime Israeli allies signal the regime’s increasing international isolation amid its genocidal war on Gaza.

While recognition of Palestine is largely symbolic, it highlights growing global support for Palestine and its statehood.

Critics, however, argue that such moves from countries that are financially and militarily backing Israel is a tactic to maintain their support for Tel Aviv while appearing to side with international public opinion.

MNA/