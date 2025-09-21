Dutch MP removed from Parliament for Palestinian flag blouse

House Speaker Martin Bosma of the far-right PVV argued that MPs must wear neutral clothing. Although he initially considered allowing her to continue, objections from other party leaders led him to enforce the rule.

Ouwehand refused to comply, challenging Bosma to remove her if she had breached regulations, before leaving the chamber in protest. She later returned wearing a watermelon-patterned blouse, another symbol of Palestinian solidarity, and was permitted to present her proposals without further objection.

Video of the incident, including her return in the watermelon blouse, has been widely shared on social media. Supporters praised her move as an act of courage.

Parliament has no formal dress code, leaving the Speaker to decide on enforcement, a practice that often triggers disputes. Ouwehand said her clothing aimed to express solidarity with Palestinians and criticize the government’s refusal to consider the Israeli war on Gaza as a genocide.

In an Instagram video, she wrote, “Just when the Cabinet refuses to acknowledge the genocide and refuses to take action, it is our duty to continue to show solidarity with the Palestinians. Free Palestine.”

The confrontation underscored the controversy surrounding political symbolism in parliament. During the same debate, Denk party leader Stefan van Baarle wore a pin featuring the Palestinian flag, while members of the BBB party displayed yellow ribbons to show support for Israeli captives in Gaza.

