Iraq, Russia discuss security, regional issues

According to a statement from al-Araji’s media office, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and continuing cooperation across multiple fields, Shafaqna reported. The discussions included exchanging expertise, information-sharing, and cooperation on border security, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and combating drug trafficking.

The visit also serves as preparation for an anticipated meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming Arab summit in Moscow, to be chaired by al-Sudani.

Both sides also discussed regional developments, including joint efforts to end the war in Gaza through diplomatic means and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

MNA