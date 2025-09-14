SCO condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

In a statement released Saturday, the SCO expressed “deep concern” over the Tuesday bombardment that struck a residential area of Doha.

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization expresses deep concern over the Israeli airstrikes on a residential area of the capital of Qatar, Doha, on September 9, 2025, and condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the state of Qatar,” the statement read.

The organization stressed that such actions grossly violate the UN Charter and international law. It reiterated its firm opposition to the use or threat of force in international relations, urging that regional tensions be resolved through "political and diplomatic means."

The strikes, which targeted senior Hamas negotiators, left six people martyred, including Humam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya. According to Israel Hayom, the occupation forces had informed both US and Qatari authorities prior to striking Hamas’ Doha office.

The SCO, which brings together major powers including Russia, China, India, Iran, and several Central Asian republics, underlined that its position aligns with international law and calls for de-escalation in the Middle East.

