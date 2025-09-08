Unity among Muslims to prevent Israel atrocities in region

Speaking on Monday at the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, Pezeshkian said Muslims must act as “one hand” to protect their rights and prevent further atrocities.

“If Muslims are united and avoid discord, the Zionists will never be able to carry out such crimes in Gaza and regional countries,” he noted.

He recalled that the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) prioritized brotherhood and cohesion among tribes and communities, and urged followers today to live up to that legacy.F

“If we truly are followers of the Prophet, we must, with our unity and solidarity, not allow the brutal Zionist regime to commit these crimes before the eyes of Muslims and the world,” Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that the real problem lies not with Israel or the United States, but with the divisions among Muslims themselves.

“If the Islamic community were united, no power would dare encroach upon the rights of Muslims,” he added, emphasizing that unity remains the only path to victory.

Pezeshkian also criticized West’s double standards, saying even the smallest action in the Islamic community is distorted and labeled as a violation of human rights.

“They accuse us of trampling on human rights, while their version of human rights does not spare children, women, and the elderly as they commit genocide. They know nothing of humanity. Yet, our own internal disputes remain the real issue. They exploit our differences to sell weapons to Islamic countries,” he said.

The president added that while the West plunders Islamic countries’ oil and resources, it simultaneously fuels division and conflict.

Stressing his administration’s commitment to solidarity, he declared, “We will not quarrel with any Muslim country. With full determination, we remain committed to the cohesion and unity of the Islamic community.”

He affirmed that Muslims across the region are bound by fraternity, pledging the Islamic Republic’s brotherhood with “Iraqis, Palestinians, Egyptians, and all Muslims in the Islamic world.”

“We pledge brotherhood not just in words but in action. If this principle is truly embraced, neither America nor Israel will succeed in sowing discord among Islamic societies,” the Iranian president said.

Referring to the 12-day war waged by Israel and the US against Iran, the president said their goals failed because of Iran’s unity and resilience.

“Yes, we had missiles, strong and brave fighters who slapped the enemy hard. But the strongest slap came from the unity of the Islamic community, which frustrated them,” he stated.

Pezeshkian thanked Islamic countries for condemning Israeli crimes, but stressed that stronger, more unified action is necessary.

“It is a heavy responsibility on all of us, especially religious scholars, to bring dignity and honor to the Islamic community,” he added.

MNA/IRN