No one allowed to propose Hashd al-Sha'bi dissolution: Araji

Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, has confirmed that the government requested the postponement of a highly controversial bill aimed at restructuring the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), mysteriously adding, "but do not ask for the reason for the postponement."

This halt to the legislation, which al-Araji indicated would be delayed until after the next parliamentary elections, follows a period of intense U.S. diplomatic warnings.

In a televised interview, al-Araji revealed that the decision was made after a careful "assessment of internal and external conditions." He explained that the bill "requires further clarification both at the domestic Iraqi level and externally before it is put to a vote," leading to the decision to defer it.

Despite the postponement, al-Araji delivered a defiant message regarding the PMF's future, asserting its permanent place within the state's security architecture.

"The Hashd al-Sha'bi is a primary and integral part of Iraq's security and defense system," he declared. "So no friend or foe will be allowed to propose the dissolution of the Hashd al-Sha'bi, as it operates under the umbrella of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."

