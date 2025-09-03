Iran, China must resist bullies; President says

Speaking in China during a meeting with a standing member of the Communist Party of China, Pezeshkian described the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an effective tool to counter unilateralism. He stressed that humanity is yearning for justice, fairness, and respect for the rule of law, adding that global civilization draws on the rich heritage of nations like Iran and China.

“The Leader [of the Islamic Revolution] has underlined the importance of expanding ties with China and tasked us with following this path,” Pezeshkian said, expressing hope that a joint working group will accelerate the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

The Chinese official, for his part, welcomed Iran’s positive view of the recent SCO summit in Tianjin, noting that China is ready to implement the understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and President Pezeshkian. He reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Iran on matters concerning sovereignty and national interests.

Highlighting the determination of both sides to advance practical cooperation, he added that President Xi’s promises to Iran will certainly be realized. He stressed the need to enhance multilateral collaboration, rejected bullying in international relations, and emphasized the two nations’ shared commitment to supporting the UN and the post-World War II international order.

MNA/6578175