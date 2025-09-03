  1. Politics
Sep 3, 2025, 7:27 AM

Iran, China must resist bullies; President says

Iran, China must resist bullies; President says

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran and Beijing must resist the pressure of countries seeking to undermine their friendship, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Speaking in China during a meeting with a standing member of the Communist Party of China, Pezeshkian described the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an effective tool to counter unilateralism. He stressed that humanity is yearning for justice, fairness, and respect for the rule of law, adding that global civilization draws on the rich heritage of nations like Iran and China.

“The Leader [of the Islamic Revolution] has underlined the importance of expanding ties with China and tasked us with following this path,” Pezeshkian said, expressing hope that a joint working group will accelerate the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

The Chinese official, for his part, welcomed Iran’s positive view of the recent SCO summit in Tianjin, noting that China is ready to implement the understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and President Pezeshkian. He reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Iran on matters concerning sovereignty and national interests.

Highlighting the determination of both sides to advance practical cooperation, he added that President Xi’s promises to Iran will certainly be realized. He stressed the need to enhance multilateral collaboration, rejected bullying in international relations, and emphasized the two nations’ shared commitment to supporting the UN and the post-World War II international order.

MNA/6578175

News ID 236054

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News