EU snapback move illegal, Iran would response

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Minister for Legal and International Affairs, criticized European countries for sending a notice to activate the JCPOA snapback process, calling the action entirely illegal and without any legal basis.

“Unfortunately, international organizations (often) operate within political frameworks. The Europeans have taken this action, and we have formally conveyed Iran’s position through the Foreign Ministry statement,” he said.

Gharibabadi noted that Europe describes the process as a 20–30 day procedure. “We have said that we hope Europe uses this 20–30 day period as an opportunity to correct the mistake they have made, because they know that if they move to reinstate sanctions, Iran will take a proportionate response,” he added.

He emphasized that this period is not only a window for Iran but also a chance for the Europeans themselves to rectify their mistake.

